Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €73.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.69 ($77.18).

1COV opened at €52.02 ($58.45) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. Covestro has a one year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

