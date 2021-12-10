Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

BSVN stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

