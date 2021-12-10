Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OZK stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.