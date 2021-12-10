Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.04

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.04 and traded as low as $14.89. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts predict that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

