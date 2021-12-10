Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 36,318 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $632,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999,128 shares of company stock worth $28,890,939 in the last ninety days.

OLO stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

