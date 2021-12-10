Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKTX opened at $5.20 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

