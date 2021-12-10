Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $939.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

