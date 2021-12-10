Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,298 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG opened at $24.51 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.37.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

