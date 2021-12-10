Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $827.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

