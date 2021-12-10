Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.42). Approximately 131,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 152,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Bango in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £151.99 million and a PE ratio of 191.50.

In related news, insider Paul Larbey bought 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £18,523.28 ($24,563.43).

Bango Company Profile (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

