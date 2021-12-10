Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.19

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.19 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

