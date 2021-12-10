Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.42. 149,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 371,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$986.08 million and a PE ratio of 348.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

