AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research firms have commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,422. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

