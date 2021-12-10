Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Avista were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 4,167.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

