Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.72. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 779,336 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,434,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

