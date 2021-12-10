AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.