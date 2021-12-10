Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

