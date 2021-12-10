Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $233,120.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AVTR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
