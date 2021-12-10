Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $233,120.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVTR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Avantor by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

