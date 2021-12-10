Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,204 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of EOG opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

