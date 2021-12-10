Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

