Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 155.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,221 shares of company stock worth $47,250,797 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.04. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.