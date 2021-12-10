Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after buying an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

SPIP stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34.

