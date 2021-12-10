Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

HNDL opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

