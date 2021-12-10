AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Truist

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target lifted by Truist from $228.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.94.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $242.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.