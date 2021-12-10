Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,594 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,006. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

ADP stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.