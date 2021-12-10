Automata Network Reaches Market Cap of $118.88 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $118.88 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.97 or 0.08302743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.41 or 1.00209443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

