Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 598

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 598 ($7.93) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.48) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.48) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 696.44 ($9.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 734.80 ($9.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 651.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 633.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.