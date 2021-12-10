Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ANZBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

