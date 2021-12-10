Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $1.60 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Ault Global during the second quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

