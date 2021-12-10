Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

