Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.
DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
