Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.