ATB Capital Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.25. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

