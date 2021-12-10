AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Lowered to £100 at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from £105 ($139.24) to £100 ($132.61) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($132.61) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($119.35) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($128.29).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,261 ($109.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,789.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,533.35. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.98 billion and a PE ratio of 101.93.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

