Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 340,044 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.65% of eGain worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.41. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

