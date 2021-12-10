Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,470 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

VECO stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.