Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

