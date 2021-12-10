Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.85 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 212.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,258 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.54 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $235.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

