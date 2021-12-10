Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 534,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

