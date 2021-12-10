Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

HRL opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

