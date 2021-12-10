ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €733.83 ($824.53).

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($949.44) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($674.16) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About ASML

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.