ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €800.00 ($898.88) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price target on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($876.40) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($988.76) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €733.83 ($824.53).

