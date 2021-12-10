ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $426.88 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.73.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

