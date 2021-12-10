Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,800 ($76.91).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 6,328 ($83.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,038.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,639.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £28.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

