Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 5.5%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $72.82. 6,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,488 shares of company stock worth $21,508,442 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

