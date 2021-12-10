Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $12.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

