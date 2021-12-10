Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,787 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

