Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.14. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

