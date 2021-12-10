Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “
ARMP stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.14. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
