Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 508 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,407,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

