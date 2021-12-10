Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ternium were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.