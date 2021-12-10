Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $59,000 Holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.